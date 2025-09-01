Augmentasia bring soulful grooves and dancefloor moves to WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing

On Friday, August 29, WBOI continued its Live and Local at The Landing series with an electric performance from Augmentasia. The six-piece band brought their unique mix of alternative R&B, funk, and hip-hop to the heart of downtown Fort Wayne. Crowds filled The Landing to dance, vibe, and celebrate local music under the summer sky.

The concert, recorded by WBOI, can be heard above.

The next Live and Local at The Landing event will take place on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m., featuring jazz, neo-soul, and R&B group, SUNDYLE. More information can be found here.

Video shot and edited by Brianna Barrow. Featured track is "Danger" from Augmentasia's Danger EP.