Friends With the Weather, WBOI’s Amplify All Artist for July
This spring and summer, WBOI is showcasing five local artists from Northeast Indiana in a series of interviews and during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and here on WBOI.org. Meet Friends with the Weather, WBOI’s Amplify All for July.
In their own words:
Friends with the Weather, a project from the trio of singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalists Seth Hendricks, Chris Good, and David Hupp, celebrated it's debut album release and inaugural performance in September 2016. A proud member of the Earthwork Music Collective, Friends with the Weather's unique sound blends dynamic musicianship, rich harmonies, and poignant lyrical content exploring how we can learn and grow in the midst of challenging times, striving to be sources of love, hope, passion and vision.