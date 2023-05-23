Northwest Allen County Schools approves nearly $180 million in building projects

The Northwest Allen County Schools board approved a $178 million expansion plan Monday evening.

The money breaks down into three building projects which aim to address district growth. District enrollment is expected to increase by more than 600 students in the next five years.

The bulk of the money will go towards building a third middle school. The current middle schools, Carroll and Maple Creek, are expected to exceed capacity within two years.

Each school has capacity for 1,000 students, the new middle school will have the same.

More than $52 million will go towards an expansion of Carroll High School, which currently has about 2,500 students and is expected to increase by over 300 students in the next decade.

NACS also plans to build a central office. Currently district administration operates out of Perry Hill Elementary School, but has outgrown the space. That project is expected to cost $18 million, which includes renovations to Perry Hill.

The final number includes $6.5 million in issuance costs, which includes things like appraisals, title insurance and financial adviser.

The new middle school is expected to be completed by June 2026, Carroll High School by December 2025 and the central office by summer 2025.