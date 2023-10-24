Allen County Commissioners urge County Council to proceed with new jail funding

The Allen County Council will meet in a special session Thursday morning to discuss adopting a local income tax increase to fund the $316 million needed to construct a new jail.

In advance of that meeting, the Allen County Commissioners penned a public letter pleading with the council to pass a proposed rate of 0.15%.

In the letter dated Tuesday, the commissioners cited the frustration of U.S. District Judge Damon Lichty over the matter.

More than two years ago, Lichty ordered the Allen County Sheriff and the commissioners to correct a number of issues within the existing jail downtown. Those issues included staffing shortages, chronic overcrowding, and inmate safety.

To address those issues long-term, the commissioners settled on a new jail to be constructed at the site of the old International Harvester facility about five miles southeast of downtown.

But the council couldn’t pass the funding required to build it, and now time is running out.

In a hearing earlier this month, the judge expressed ongoing concerns about the delays in the solution. He wants a status report by Nov. 1.

Lichty has threatened unspecified further action if he does not see progress.

According to the letter, the county has about two weeks to get the funding in place.

In addition to the income tax increase, monies would come from the general fund, American Rescue Plan dollars, and Community Economic Development Tax money.