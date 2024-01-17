Allen County Council President Tom Harris announces run for Allen County Commissioner

The Republican field for the soon-to-be-open Allen County Commissioner seat just got a little bigger. Allen County Council President Tom Harris announced Wednesday he is running to be Nelson Peters’ successor.

Peters announced earlier this month that he will not seek reelection as commissioner and instead will retire at the end of the year.

Harris announced his campaign at Allen County Republican Headquarters in front of a crowd that included all three of the current Allen County Commissioners.

“I especially want to thank all three commissioners, Commissioner Peters, Commissioner (Therese) Brown and Commissioner (Richard) Beck for being here this morning,” Harris said.

Harris said after deciding to retire, Peters encouraged him to run for that seat.

Harris is in the midst of his fourth term on the Allen County Council and third as president of the council. This year is his 13th year on the council.

He said that experience would be invaluable as a commissioner.

“I understand the concerns from a county council perspective, but I also understand the commissioners’ roles,” Harris said. “I’ve worked with 36 different departments in both elected officials and department heads.”

Harris' seat on the council is not one up reelection this year. So, if he does not win this commissioner’s race, he will still keep his council seat.

If he does win, he will need to step down from the Allen County Council, and the Allen County Republican Party would need to caucus to replace him.

Harris joined East Allen County Schools board member Ron Turpin as the only two candidates in the Republican field for Peters' seat.

Thus far, no Democrat has announced a run for the seat.

Indiana’s primary election is May 7.

