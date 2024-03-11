INDOT sending more than $7 million to help with Ferguson Road bridge repair

Allen County is getting more than $7.3 million in federal dollars to repair an aging bridge across the St. Mary’s River.

In a press release last week, county officials said the money came via the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). It is part of a larger investment of federal funds into 51 cities, towns and counties to complete more than 30 bridge improvement projects.

The Allen County Highway Department said the Ferguson Road bridge is showing signs of deterioration and that about a third of the bridge deck has been patched.

The Ferguson Road bridge work calls for a full bridge deck replacement, new bridge approaches and new guardrails.

Allen County Highway Department Director Bill Hartman said “this project will restore the bridge deck to like-new conditions.”

The $7.3 million will cover 80% of the project cost. The Allen County Highway Department will cover the remaining 20%.

Officials said construction is set to begin in 2029 due to available federal funding.