What to expect outside the totality of a solar eclipse

Most of Allen County won’t be directly in the path of totality for the eclipse on April 8, but that doesn’t mean Northeast Indiana residents won’t get to see it at all.

Much of Allen County can still expect to see upwards of 90% coverage of the sun, despite being outside of the totality. Fort Wayne specifically can still expect to see 99.7% coverage of the sun.

Eugenio Ursino, an assistant professor of physics at Purdue Fort Wayne said we won’t see the same darkness as the totality, but we will still be affected.

“It’s going to be very dark here," he said. "Not like night, not exactly like night, but definitely like late sunset.”

Ursino said anyone who wants to watch the moon’s shadow cross the sun will still need a pair of eclipse glasses, even outside of the totality. If people are going about their normal day, driving home from work or school, and don't intend to watch the sun, they'll be safe without the glasses.

Glasses from the 2017 eclipse can be reused, as long as they aren’t warped and don’t have any scratches or holes. Ursino also says it’s important not to touch the lenses with your fingers or clean them with any sort of cleanser, as oils and alcohols can remove the protective coating.

Glasses are available through many retailers, with a list of approved manufacturers available. Science Central in Fort Wayne is also selling glasses in their gift shop as long as supplies last.