Views of the total eclipse from Northeast Indiana
1 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-02.jpg
From the Monroeville branch of the Allen County Public Library down to Science Central in Fort Wayne, Hoosiers came together on April 8 to watch the moon cross the sun.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
2 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-07.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
3 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-05.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
4 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-01.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
5 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-06.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
6 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-03.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
7 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-11.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
8 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-04.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
9 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-09.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
10 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-08.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
11 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-10.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
12 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-12.jpg
Ella Abbott
WBOI News
13 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-13.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
14 of 14 — Photos/Eclipse-14.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Residents from around the area gathered to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday.
In Monroeville, people of all ages brought lawn chairs and coolers to gather in public spaces, including the parking lot of the Allen County Public Library branch.
At Science Central in Fort Wayne, the center hosted a day full of educational eclipse programming all leading up to the big moment when the moon crossed the sun at 99.8% totality.