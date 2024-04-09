© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Views of the total eclipse from Northeast Indiana

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:46 PM EDT
From the Monroeville branch of the Allen County Public Library down to Science Central in Fort Wayne, Hoosiers came together on April 8 to watch the moon cross the sun.
1 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-02.jpg
From the Monroeville branch of the Allen County Public Library down to Science Central in Fort Wayne, Hoosiers came together on April 8 to watch the moon cross the sun.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
2 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-07.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
3 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-05.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
4 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-01.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
5 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-06.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
6 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-03.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
7 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-11.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
8 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-04.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
9 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-09.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
10 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-08.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
11 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-10.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Ella Abbott
12 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-12.jpg
Ella Abbott
WBOI News
13 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-13.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
14 of 14  — Photos/Eclipse-14.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News

Residents from around the area gathered to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday.

In Monroeville, people of all ages brought lawn chairs and coolers to gather in public spaces, including the parking lot of the Allen County Public Library branch.

At Science Central in Fort Wayne, the center hosted a day full of educational eclipse programming all leading up to the big moment when the moon crossed the sun at 99.8% totality.
Tags
News local news2024 eclipsesolar eclipseScience CentralAllen County Public Library
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott