FWCS selects new board member to fill vacant 4th district seat

The Fort Wayne Community School Board voted unanimously Monday to appoint local immigration attorney Antonette Payne to fill the vacant 4th District seat.

The seat was left open in the political shuffle caused by the death of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in March.

In the wake of Henry’s death, then-Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker was selected by an Allen County Democratic Party caucus to finish out his fifth term.

A later caucus selected 4th District School Board Member Rohli Booker to fill Tucker’s seat on the city council.

Four candidates met the qualifications for appointment to Booker’s open seat, and after two rounds of public interviews earlier this month, the school board selected Payne.

In moving for Payne’s selection, board member Anne Duff said she was “wowed” by Payne’s qualifications and recommendations.

In seconding the nomination, board secretary Noah Smith praised the other candidates and urged them to remain connected and involved in the district.

Payne will be sworn in next week.