Who uttered the phrase 'the ideological clowns are out' this week? The quiz knows
This week in news, the quiz will not cover: Anne Hathaway showed off her baby bump at the Verity premiere, Kate Middleton revealed she loves doing the dishes (and William dries them!) and a former NFL head coach debuted an elaborate Minecraft city.
If you've paid attention to Real News, though, you might just get a 10/10 today.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Corrected: October 4, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
An earlier photo caption incorrectly referred to the panda Fu Shuang as male. Fu Shuang is female.
Previously posted Oct. 2, 2026: A previous version of the quiz incorrectly misidentified Case Western Reserve University as "Case Western."
Previously posted Oct. 2, 2026: A previous version of the quiz incorrectly misidentified Case Western Reserve University as "Case Western."