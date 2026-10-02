© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Who uttered the phrase 'the ideological clowns are out' this week? The quiz knows

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: Jack Smith, a new panda, Beyoncé.

Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images; Zoo Atlanta; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
From left: Jack Smith, a new panda, Beyoncé.

This week in news, the quiz will not cover: Anne Hathaway showed off her baby bump at the Verity premiere, Kate Middleton revealed she loves doing the dishes (and William dries them!) and a former NFL head coach debuted an elaborate Minecraft city.

If you've paid attention to Real News, though, you might just get a 10/10 today.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization

Corrected: October 4, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
An earlier photo caption incorrectly referred to the panda Fu Shuang as male. Fu Shuang is female.

Previously posted Oct. 2, 2026: A previous version of the quiz incorrectly misidentified Case Western Reserve University as "Case Western."
NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.