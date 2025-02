Zach Bernard gets us started with everything we know about Fort Wayne FC joining the professional ranks as a member of USL League One in 2026.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to help us preview girls' basketball state finals, the boys' basketball sectional draws, and the sports she'll be covering off the court this weekend.

We close the week with notes on the Komets, Mastodons basketball, and the Pacers.