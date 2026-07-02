Who & What: July 2, 2026

Just weeks after Superintendent Wayne Barker announced his intent to retire, the NACS board announced Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Safety, Brandon Bitting, would assume the role in July 2027.

Indiana's First Lady Maureen Braun visited the Allen County Public Library Wednesday to read to children in honor of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Governor Mike Braun announced Tuesday that he is seeking applications for a new commissioner on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.