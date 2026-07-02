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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: July 2, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:38 PM EDT
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Just weeks after Superintendent Wayne Barker announced his intent to retire, the NACS board announced Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Safety, Brandon Bitting, would assume the role in July 2027.

Indiana's First Lady Maureen Braun visited the Allen County Public Library Wednesday to read to children in honor of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Governor Mike Braun announced Tuesday that he is seeking applications for a new commissioner on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who &amp; What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow