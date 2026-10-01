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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: October 1, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
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Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger is requesting permission to fire a veteran police officer over comments around officer-involved shootings.

As the number of measles cases in northeast Indiana continues to climb, the Allen County health department warns of possible measles exposure at the Fort Wayne Zoo over the weekend.

Indiana’s gas tax holiday is getting another month’ extension, and Governor Mike Braun announced some fuel relief on diesel to reduce costs for farmers.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow