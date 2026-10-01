Who & What: October 1, 2026
Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger is requesting permission to fire a veteran police officer over comments around officer-involved shootings.
As the number of measles cases in northeast Indiana continues to climb, the Allen County health department warns of possible measles exposure at the Fort Wayne Zoo over the weekend.
Indiana’s gas tax holiday is getting another month’ extension, and Governor Mike Braun announced some fuel relief on diesel to reduce costs for farmers.