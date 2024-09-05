© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:

Fort Wayne Police Department partners with Trine University on cold-case investigations

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:35 PM EDT

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Trine University are teaming up in an effort to solve previously unsolved criminal cases.

Trine established a Cold Case Unit this semester and that group will assist FWPD’s homicide detectives in solving cold cases.

According to a release, the university’s unit would help find additional evidence that could be used to reopen the old cases.

FWPD Chief Scott Caudill says the program is a mutually beneficial partnership, allowing students to work alongside experienced detectives, and giving the detectives access to students who can see the cases with new perspectives.

This is the first university-based Cold Case Unit in Indiana, according to the release.

Thursday’s announcement comes less than a month after the Indiana State Police announced an effort to solve cases involving long-term missing individuals. The pilot for that program will run out of Fort Wayne’s District 22 State Police post.
Tags
Public Safety local newsCold casesTrine UniversityFort Wayne Police DepartmentFWPD
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
Related Content
Load More