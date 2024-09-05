Fort Wayne Police Department partners with Trine University on cold-case investigations

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Trine University are teaming up in an effort to solve previously unsolved criminal cases.

Trine established a Cold Case Unit this semester and that group will assist FWPD’s homicide detectives in solving cold cases.

According to a release, the university’s unit would help find additional evidence that could be used to reopen the old cases.

FWPD Chief Scott Caudill says the program is a mutually beneficial partnership, allowing students to work alongside experienced detectives, and giving the detectives access to students who can see the cases with new perspectives.

This is the first university-based Cold Case Unit in Indiana, according to the release.

Thursday’s announcement comes less than a month after the Indiana State Police announced an effort to solve cases involving long-term missing individuals. The pilot for that program will run out of Fort Wayne’s District 22 State Police post.