Fort Wayne mayor addresses violent fight inside Allen County bar

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says violence has no place in the community, expressing her concern in a statement Monday after video from a bar fight went viral over the weekend.

The video was recorded in Pike’s Pub and Grub, which sits just outside the city limits in Allen County on Winchester Road.

In the video, a black patron is seen being punched, choked, and kicked by a number of white patrons. Some of those hitting the man are wearing vests emblazoned with insignias of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

The group’s members have been arrested for everything from battery to drug trafficking.

During the assault, men are heard uttering racial slurs.

The video angered many in the community, who have shown up at the bar in the days since and created a petition condemning the acts.

Tucker affirmed her belief that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department will handle the investigation appropriately.