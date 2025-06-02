Fort Wayne mayor addresses violent fight inside Allen County bar
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says violence has no place in the community, expressing her concern in a statement Monday after video from a bar fight went viral over the weekend.
The video was recorded in Pike’s Pub and Grub, which sits just outside the city limits in Allen County on Winchester Road.
In the video, a black patron is seen being punched, choked, and kicked by a number of white patrons. Some of those hitting the man are wearing vests emblazoned with insignias of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club.
The group’s members have been arrested for everything from battery to drug trafficking.
During the assault, men are heard uttering racial slurs.
The video angered many in the community, who have shown up at the bar in the days since and created a petition condemning the acts.
Tucker affirmed her belief that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department will handle the investigation appropriately.
Statement from City of Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker:
My heart breaks when I see violence take place in our community. Fort Wayne is a welcoming and kind city and recent violent acts that we’ve experienced have no place here.
As Mayor, it’s my duty to be transparent and keep the community as safe and informed as possible.
The incident at Pikes Pub fell outside of City of Fort Wayne limits and is under the jurisdiction of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. I have confidence and trust in their ability to bring those responsible to justice. The Fort Wayne Police Department has and will continue to assist the Allen County Sheriff’s Department in anyway that’s needed.
I continue to be proud of the work that’s being done each day by the brave women and men of our police department. The homicide clearance rate has been 100 percent so far for 2025, with suspects either arrested or warrants issued. The department is working tirelessly on the Colerick Street homicide from over the weekend.
It’s my prayer that our city will come together in peace and humility during this challenging time. We are better when we work with a common goal and understanding to love and respect one another.