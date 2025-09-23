Fort Wayne Police officer injured, suspect killed Monday night

A Fort Wayne Police officer stabbed in an incident Monday evening remains in stable, non-life-threatening condition at an area hospital.

The suspect involved in the stabbing was fatally shot by police.

According to a release, the officer’s name has not yet been released out of concern for their family.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 2100 St. Mary’s Avenue at 5:59 p.m.

Not long after police arrived, there was a fight between the suspect and an officer while police were investigating the initial call. The officer was stabbed. Other officers at the scene fired at the suspect.

The officer was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident is being investigated by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Indiana State Police, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. Officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave.