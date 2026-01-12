Fort Wayne's Mayor Tucker clarifies chief of police change as a restructuring

Last week, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker quietly swore in a new police chief, replacing former Chief Scott Caudill whotook over the job two years ago. WBOI’s Ella Abbott reports on how the move is indicative of other restructuring throughout the city.

Tucker said the decision to quietly swear in new Chief P.J. Smith came from a request from Smith himself, who she says wanted the ceremony to be “low-key.”

The city announced Thursday former Chief Scott Caudill would be stepping down from the role. Tucker clarified on Monday that Caudill would be moving into a captain’s role overseeing policies and procedures, and educating other members of the department.

“What we’re doing is focusing on putting people in places where their strengths would be able to be best utilized," Tucker said. "Former Chief Scott Caudill is one of the smartest gentlemen I know, he is so astute. And we need his services to be able to lead the policies and procedures moving forward.”

Tucker said she’s honored that Caudill has agreed to take on an educator role in the department and thanked him and his family for their dedication to the community.

Smith takes over the role as Chief of Police with more than 40 years of experience in the Fort Wayne Police Department. He complimented the work done by the department to reduce crime and increase clearance rates on homicides and said he wants to continue that work.

“I’m just a servant," Smith said. "I think the only reason any of us are here on this earth is to help each other, and that’s what I want to keep doing.”