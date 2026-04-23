© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

No, WBOI won’t receive any of NPR’s recent $110 million in gifts. Yes, we still need you.

89.1 WBOI | By Travis Pope
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:19 PM EDT
A radio shaped pin with the WBOI logo.
Molly Connor
/
WBOI

You may have heard recently that NPR was the beneficiary of two major gifts: a $33 million gift from Connie Ballmer and another gift from an anonymous donor for $80 million, for a total of $110 million.

WBOI will not receive any of that $110 million, either directly from NPR or from lower program fees. Instead, NPR plans to use these funds to improve its infrastructure and digital transformation efforts.

To be clear, an investment in NPR is an investment in the quality of programs you hear on WBOI. However, that leaves the future of WBOI where it’s been since the federal recision vote and the Indiana state budget cuts that, together, stripped $200k from our annual operating fund: in your hands.

WBOI is owned and supported by this community. Recently, your support propelled us to one of our strongest spring drives ever, raising $274K to continue providing you with the news you need and the music you enjoy.

Thank you for your support. It’s because of you that we’re still here.
Tags
Station News Public Media Funding
Travis Pope
Travis Pope is the president and general manager of WBOI. He previously managed day-to-day operations for Marfa Public Radio in West Texas and programming at Virginia's Home for Public Media.
See stories by Travis Pope