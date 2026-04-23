No, WBOI won’t receive any of NPR’s recent $110 million in gifts. Yes, we still need you.

You may have heard recently that NPR was the beneficiary of two major gifts: a $33 million gift from Connie Ballmer and another gift from an anonymous donor for $80 million, for a total of $110 million.

WBOI will not receive any of that $110 million, either directly from NPR or from lower program fees. Instead, NPR plans to use these funds to improve its infrastructure and digital transformation efforts.

To be clear, an investment in NPR is an investment in the quality of programs you hear on WBOI. However, that leaves the future of WBOI where it’s been since the federal recision vote and the Indiana state budget cuts that, together, stripped $200k from our annual operating fund: in your hands.

WBOI is owned and supported by this community. Recently, your support propelled us to one of our strongest spring drives ever, raising $274K to continue providing you with the news you need and the music you enjoy.

Thank you for your support. It’s because of you that we’re still here.

