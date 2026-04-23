Residents attend information session on proposed southwest quarry

The company proposing a limestone quarry off Homestead Road invited residents to an informational session on Wednesday to better understand the impact of the project. But, residents in the area still have concerns.

The quarry being proposed by US Aggregates would be between Homestead Road and I-69, near several neighborhoods, three schools and adjacent to the upcoming IU Health regional campus.

US Aggregates explained the proposal to area residents, including a promise to only blast one to three times a month.

Steve McClaine lives in nearby Hamlets West, and while he found the proposal interesting, hasn't changed his mind.

“They specifically focused on the vacant land, completely without regard to the people living around it," McClaine said. "All of those neighborhoods are going to be completely affected by this. So, quiet honestly, it just doesn’t belong here.”

The presentation included a detailed explanation of the blasting process, how quarry's can coexist with schools and hospitals and a presentation from the Indiana Department of Enviornmental Management.

Along with residents, IU Health has opposed the building of the quarry due to its proximity to the upcoming care facility. The Fort Wayne City Council also sent a letter to the Allen County Plan Commission about the proposal.

Residents who oppose the project have built a website with information about the project and what they consider to be the biggest problems with the proposal.

The room was full to standing with residents, most of them in matching brown shirts declaring their opposition to the project. The proposal goes to the Allen County Board of Zoning and Plan Commission on May 26.