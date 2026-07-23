Mark Sitz retires from WBOI

Ten years after he connected with his first underwriting client on public media’s behalf, Mark Sitz, WBOI’s Underwriting Director, has retired.

“Mark made every day interesting, and every bit of our national and local programming possible,” Northeast Indiana Public Radio President and General Manager of WBOI said of Mark at a staff party celebrating his accomplishments. “I’ll miss you.”

Mark’s time at WBOI began with the Community Advisory Board. That volunteer body is tasked with advising station leaders and the Board of Trustees on local programming. Eventually, he found himself on the station’s staff, reaching out to local businesses to discuss partnerships and acknowledging their contributions with on-air messages. If you’ve ever heard, “Support for WBOI comes from,” you’re familiar with Mark’s work.

WBOI has begun its search for a new Business Support Manager. Business Director Lea Inman work to connect local businesses with opportunities to support public audio in Northeast Indiana.

