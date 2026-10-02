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Thank you for a successful Fall Membership Drive 2026

89.1 WBOI | By Travis Pope
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT

WBOI has held five pledge drives in the two-and-a-half years since I arrived on Indiana’s doorstep. In that time, you’ve never failed to support the national headlines, local news, and regional music that we bring you daily.

Your support didn’t falter during September’s Fall Membership Drive either. We raised more than $260,000 to continue doing what you sent us to do.

Thank you for listening to us and for learning with us. Thank you for laughing with us. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for a successful Fall Membership Drive.
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Travis Pope
Travis Pope is the president and general manager of WBOI. He previously managed day-to-day operations for Marfa Public Radio in West Texas and programming at Virginia's Home for Public Media.
See stories by Travis Pope