Thank you for a successful Fall Membership Drive 2026

WBOI has held five pledge drives in the two-and-a-half years since I arrived on Indiana’s doorstep. In that time, you’ve never failed to support the national headlines, local news, and regional music that we bring you daily.

Your support didn’t falter during September’s Fall Membership Drive either. We raised more than $260,000 to continue doing what you sent us to do.

Thank you for listening to us and for learning with us. Thank you for laughing with us. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for a successful Fall Membership Drive.

