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Tim Horton's case
Public Safety
Such as the Tim Horton's case, investigation of cases involving deaths can, should proceed slowly
Rebecca Green
Because of of the emotions surrounding such cases, the investigation of cases involving death or serious injury can take longer than people think it should.
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