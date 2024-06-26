Fort Wayne Philharmonic to establish downtown home

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Monday they will be moving to a new home downtown. The plan is to repurpose a downtown building once owned by the University of St. Francis.

With support from an anonymous $5.5 million donation, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will now own the former St. Francis Business Center, located on Ewing Street, creating a space for the orchestra in the heart of downtown.

Philharmonic president Brittany Hall said the organization is excited to move into the area and create a stronger connection with the community.

“We’re very fortunate that the new home it’s not just office spaces, but the vision is a collaborative arts hub for the Philharmonic and our musicians to work with other arts organizations," she said.

The building will be a home for administrative offices, but will also have a smaller performance space which will open them up to more programming.

Hall said they’re looking about a year and a half out to move into the space. The building needs some renovations to make it more accessible, including adding ramps and an elevator to the back of the building.

