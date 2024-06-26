© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Fort Wayne Philharmonic to establish downtown home

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:33 PM EDT
The building, previously owned by the University of St. Francis, will need updates to make it more accessible before the Philharmonic can move in.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Monday they will be moving to a new home downtown. The plan is to repurpose a downtown building once owned by the University of St. Francis.

With support from an anonymous $5.5 million donation, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will now own the former St. Francis Business Center, located on Ewing Street, creating a space for the orchestra in the heart of downtown.

Philharmonic president Brittany Hall said the organization is excited to move into the area and create a stronger connection with the community.

“We’re very fortunate that the new home it’s not just office spaces, but the vision is a collaborative arts hub for the Philharmonic and our musicians to work with other arts organizations," she said.

The building will be a home for administrative offices, but will also have a smaller performance space which will open them up to more programming.

Hall said they’re looking about a year and a half out to move into the space. The building needs some renovations to make it more accessible, including adding ramps and an elevator to the back of the building.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is a financial support of 89.1 WBOI.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
