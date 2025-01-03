ACPL celebrates milestone year for programming and facilities plan

The Allen County Public Library made significant progress during the first year of its strategic plan, which is slated to wrap up in 2028.

The plan was developed in 2023, utilizing surveys from patrons, public info sessions, board input and working with community partners to address needs in the county.

The library is celebrating the milestones they’ve accomplished over 2024 while implementing that plan. The ACPL started the year with 38 items to accomplish, and at the end of 2024 found they’d done them all, but executive director Susan Baier said it’s only the start.

“We checked off a lot of boxes, but also some of the boxes are ‘yes, and,’" Baier said. "Like, we put in the groundwork and now we’re going to start reaping the benefits.”

Some highlights of those accomplishments were the successful launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library; the rebrand and launch of the Studios at the Library, formerly Maker Lab; and the installation of holds lockers at the Dupont branch, which they plan to expand in the new year.

Through 2025, the ACPL plans to expand StoryScapes to more locations, add genealogy programming at neighborhood branches and increase multilingual programs.

The library also added a handful of new positions, including a bilingual partnerships and programs specialist, which Baier said will help connect with and address the needs of the community better.