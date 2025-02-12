ACPL opens new Studio at Main in former cafe space

The Allen County Public Library held a grand opening Tuesday for the Studio at Main, a space for residents to learn new skills and create utilizing library resources.

The new Studio, formerly known as Maker Lab, is equipped with new 3D printers, vinyl cutting machines and a podcasting studio, as well as more tools for creating.

Access Fort Wayne Assistant Manager John O’Rourke says the space is equipped to inspire current and future innovators, entrepreneurs and inventors and connect them to resources outside of the library.

“The studio is a place where people from all walks of life can connect, explore, collaborate, learn and turn their ideas into a reality," he said.

The Studio at Main is located in the previous cafe area near the east entrance of the main branch. Other ACPL branches have also been updating their Maker Labs into Studios, including Pontiac, Georgetown, Hessen Cassel and Shawnee.

The ACPL received a grant of more than $122,000 from the Don Wood Foundation for new equipment both at the main branch and system-wide, as well as research funding for future growth.

We should disclose that John O’Rourke is a member of WBOI’s board of trustees.