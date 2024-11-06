© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Republicans take all three at-large county council seats,

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:53 AM EST
Two Allen County Council-at-large members held onto their seats Tuesday night, with one new member joining them in a big night of wins for Allen County republicans.

Lindsey Hammond, who ran as a republican, was elected for the first time to the council. She spoke about increasing transparency for residents about what decisions the council makes.

“The people are a key component of that and I want to empower them to be part of the process.”

Hammond says she intends to do this once she’s sworn in by increasing the use of the council’s website to include more information about their meetings.

Incumbents Ken Fries and Bob Armstrong, both republicans, held onto their seats as well, defeating Democrats Nena Bailey, Kevin Hunter and Stephanie Henry.
Tags
Government Election 2024Allen County Council
