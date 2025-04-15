© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Fort Wayne City Controller announces retirement

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Garry Morr (left) announced his retirement Tuesday, effective May 2. Pat Roller (right) will step into the position on May 5, marking a return after she left the position in 2015.
Photo provided
/
The City of Fort Wayne
Garry Morr (left) announced his retirement Tuesday, effective May 2. Pat Roller (right) will step into the position on May 5, marking a return after she left the position in 2015.

Fort Wayne City Controller Garry Morr announced his retirement today/Tuesday, effective May 2, after seven years in the position.

In a press release announcing his retirement, city officials said Morr’s leadership helped Fort Wayne prioritize “fiscal responsibility and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” with hallmarks of his tenure including balanced budgets, record investments in neighborhood infrastructure and overseeing city government finances through a pandemic.

Morr served as Deputy Director of Finance and Administration for the Parks & Recreation Department from 1991 to 2018. He became City Controller in April 2018 and briefly held the position of Acting Deputy Mayor following Mayor Tom Henry’s passing last year.

Pat Roller will become City Controller beginning May 5, marking a return to the position which she held from 2004 to 2015. During her first tenure, Roller led Mayor Henry’s Fiscal Policy Group, which implemented a financial plan to save money and bring additional revenue into the city.

Roller previously served as VP of Finance and Administration and CFO at Arts United.
Tags
Government The City of Fort WayneCity Controller Garry Morr
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott