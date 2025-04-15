Fort Wayne City Controller announces retirement

Fort Wayne City Controller Garry Morr announced his retirement today/Tuesday, effective May 2, after seven years in the position.

In a press release announcing his retirement, city officials said Morr’s leadership helped Fort Wayne prioritize “fiscal responsibility and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” with hallmarks of his tenure including balanced budgets, record investments in neighborhood infrastructure and overseeing city government finances through a pandemic.

Morr served as Deputy Director of Finance and Administration for the Parks & Recreation Department from 1991 to 2018. He became City Controller in April 2018 and briefly held the position of Acting Deputy Mayor following Mayor Tom Henry’s passing last year.

Pat Roller will become City Controller beginning May 5, marking a return to the position which she held from 2004 to 2015. During her first tenure, Roller led Mayor Henry’s Fiscal Policy Group, which implemented a financial plan to save money and bring additional revenue into the city.

Roller previously served as VP of Finance and Administration and CFO at Arts United.