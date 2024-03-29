Search Query
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has passed away after a brief battle with cancer.
City Controller Garry Morr
Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer sworn in as acting mayor
Tony Sandleben
Bandemer said he has no desire to serve out the remainder of Mayor Tom Henry's term in the wake of his death on Thursday.
