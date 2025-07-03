© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Sights and sounds from WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing with Connor Christian

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow,
Zach Bernard
Published July 3, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
1 of 8  — 413A1926.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
2 of 8  — 413A1774.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
3 of 8  — 413A1606.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
4 of 8  — 413A1843.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
5 of 8  — 413A1896.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
6 of 8  — 413A1618.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
7 of 8  — 413A1940.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI
8 of 8  — 413A2056.jpg
Brianna Barrow / WBOI

On Friday, June 27, WBOI hosted its first Live and Local at The Landing event. Alternative blues artist and Fort Wayne resident Connor Christian helped kick off the series with an exciting two-hour set.

The concert, recorded by WBOI, can be heard above.

The next Live and Local at The Landing event will take place on Friday, July 25 at seven with a performance by psychedelic Latin rock band, Los Electro. More information and the full series schedule can be found here.

Video shot and edited by Brianna Barrow. Featured track is Connor Christian's new single, "Shakin'."
Wboi Connorchristian 062725.mp4
Tags
Music Live and Local at the Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard