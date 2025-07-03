Sights and sounds from WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing with Connor Christian

On Friday, June 27, WBOI hosted its first Live and Local at The Landing event. Alternative blues artist and Fort Wayne resident Connor Christian helped kick off the series with an exciting two-hour set.

The concert, recorded by WBOI, can be heard above.

The next Live and Local at The Landing event will take place on Friday, July 25 at seven with a performance by psychedelic Latin rock band, Los Electro. More information and the full series schedule can be found here.

Video shot and edited by Brianna Barrow. Featured track is Connor Christian's new single, "Shakin'."