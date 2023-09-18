Fort Wayne cuts the ribbon on Veterans Memorial Bridge

The bridge on Lafayette Street at the Spy Run Avenue intersection is now open, renovated and renamed. City officials Sunday cut the ribbon on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, named to honor local veterans in Fort Wayne.

The City of Fort Wayne worked with the Northeast Indiana delegation of the Indiana General Assembly to rename the bridge.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said the bridge was Fort Wayne’s latest tribute to military service members, saying in part, “All of us will remember today’s ceremony as we took time to honor veterans in our community and celebrate a new bridge with a new name to show respect to those individuals who have served and are serving in the military.”

The renovation cost a little more than five million dollars with roughly ⅔ of it coming from state and federal resources. City funds covered the rest.

In a statement the city says the project adds more room for pedestrian traffic across the bridge to “enhance connectivity between downtown and the Old Fort.”

The almost 24,000 vehicles that cross that bridge each day can now do so without construction delays.