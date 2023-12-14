Fort Wayne receives federal money for Taylor and Broadway corridors

The City of Fort Wayne got some financial help for its planned work on the Taylor and Broadway corridors just south of downtown. The city will use federal money it received Wednesday to make improvements to the accident-prone area.

Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division announced Wednesday that it received a more than five and a half million-dollar federal grant called a Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. The money came from the 2021 federal bi-partisan infrastructure bill.

The department said it plans to use that money to make safety improvements to the Taylor and Broadway corridors.

There have been more than 300 car accidents in the last five years in the corridors.

In June of this year, department officials proposed turning the Broadway and Taylor Street intersection into a roundabout to reduce traffic accidents.

Officials said the grant will pay for most of the project, but the city will still have to pay a little less than one and a half million dollars.

The project is still years away from being finished, according to officials. The public will have an opportunity to comment after the Public Works Division completes a preliminary design of the proposal.

