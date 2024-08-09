FWPD releases names of officers in July police action shootings

On Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department released the names and service records of the officers involved in two police action shootings in late July.

FWPD said Jason Fuhrman was the officer involved in the shooting on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus on July 30, and Jeremy Hoover was the officer involved in the shooting at 2000 Chartwell Drive on July 31.

Fuhrman is a 20-year veteran of FWPD with five letters of commendation. The most recent commendation was last year. He was also suspended three times in three years for accidents in his squad vehicle.

Hoover, a five-year veteran of FWPD without any commendations on his record, received a letter of reprimand in 2020 for an accident in his squad vehicle.

Both Hoover and Fuhrman have been reassigned as investigations continue. The FWPD, Indiana State Police, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are all investigating these shootings.