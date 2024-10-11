Investigation clears officers in two of five deadly police shootings

No charges will be filed in two of the fatal police-action shootings in Allen County, according to a release Friday morning.

Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said that both the April shooting of 37-year-old Robert Vicena and the June shooting of 22-year-old Linzell Pahrm were justified to protect public safety.

In April, New Haven Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the Cedarwood Trails Mobile Home Park. There they found Vicena armed with knives. Two officers suffered injuries before Vicena was fatally shot.

In June, a Fort Wayne police officer pulled over a vehicle for a yet-unknown reason at the intersection of John and Hurd streets in which Parhm was a passenger. He is seen on police body camera footage failing to comply with commands to keep his hands on the dashboard of the car with a semi-automatic pistol between his feet.

There are still a number of police-involved shootings under investigation by the prosecutor’s office. Since April, there have been five fatal police shootings and another two that did not end in death.