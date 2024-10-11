© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Investigation clears officers in two of five deadly police shootings

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 11, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
A frame of the bodycam video from the police action shooting of Linzell Parhm
Fort Wayne Police Department
/
FWPD
A frame of the bodycam video from the June 22, 2024 police action shooting of Linzell Parhm.

No charges will be filed in two of the fatal police-action shootings in Allen County, according to a release Friday morning.

Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said that both the April shooting of 37-year-old Robert Vicena and the June shooting of 22-year-old Linzell Pahrm were justified to protect public safety.

In April, New Haven Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the Cedarwood Trails Mobile Home Park. There they found Vicena armed with knives. Two officers suffered injuries before Vicena was fatally shot.

In June, a Fort Wayne police officer pulled over a vehicle for a yet-unknown reason at the intersection of John and Hurd streets in which Parhm was a passenger. He is seen on police body camera footage failing to comply with commands to keep his hands on the dashboard of the car with a semi-automatic pistol between his feet.

There are still a number of police-involved shootings under investigation by the prosecutor’s office. Since April, there have been five fatal police shootings and another two that did not end in death.
Tags
Public Safety local newsPolice-action shootingFort Wayne Police DepartmentCity of New HavenAllen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexanderpolice shooting
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
Related Content
Load More