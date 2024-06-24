Fort Wayne mayor says police body cam footage to be released in fatal shooting

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says she will release the bodycam footage from Saturday’s police-action shooting, but the family of Linzell Parhm will see it first.

Tucker made the announcement at a press conference Monday evening.

She says she is waiting until then “out of the utmost respect for the family.”

Tucker says the Fort Wayne Police Department is working with Parhm’s family to give them an opportunity to see the video.

City officials did not take questions Monday due, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting comes just under two months after Tucker took over as mayor after the Tom Henry passed away earlier this year.

FWPD says Saturday night’s shooting happened after an officer pulled a vehicle over at the intersection of John and Hurd streets, and the “actions from the occupants of the vehicle caused the officer to discharge their weapon.”

An eyewitness video appears to show the officer pointing his gun at the vehicle and instructing someone not to reach for a gun before firing twice at the vehicle.

The department has not yet released the name of the officer involved, who has been placed on administrative leave as is department policy.

Additional details about the nature of the traffic stop or what caused the officer to draw his gun have yet to be disclosed.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, Allen County Coroner’s Office and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are all investigating this shooting.