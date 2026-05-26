Canterbury School student compositions to air on WBOI in June

All June, WBOI is showcasing the musical talents of Canterbury School students with a special edition of the Heard Me Here campaign.

These new pauses in our programming begin at midnight on June 1st on WBOI’s Live channels: 89.1 WBOI FM, WBOI.org, the WBOI app, and on smart speakers. The pieces include works composed by:



Each is a member of Elizabeth Patterson’s Composition class.

WBOI will continue collecting messages at events across Northeast Indiana this summer and fall.

