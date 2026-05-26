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Canterbury School student compositions to air on WBOI in June

89.1 WBOI
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
A teacher conducts students in an orchestra class inside one of the new soundproofed studios in the Fine Arts Center at Canterbury School.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
A teacher conducts students in an orchestra class inside one of the new soundproofed studios in the Fine Arts Center at Canterbury School.

All June, WBOI is showcasing the musical talents of Canterbury School students with a special edition of the Heard Me Here campaign.

These new pauses in our programming begin at midnight on June 1st on WBOI’s Live channels: 89.1 WBOI FM, WBOI.org, the WBOI app, and on smart speakers. The pieces include works composed by:

Each is a member of Elizabeth Patterson’s Composition class.

WBOI will continue collecting messages at events across Northeast Indiana this summer and fall.
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