Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer sworn in as acting mayor

Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer is now formally the city’s acting mayor after being sworn in at a ceremony Friday, less than 24 hours after the death of Mayor Tom Henry.

Bandemer said he wants to keep the city moving in the same direction Henry directed it.

Henry died Thursday, after being taken to the hospital a day earlier for a medical emergency related to his treatment for late-stage stomach cancer. His death came a month after he announced his diagnosis, and about two months after his wife, Cindy, died from pancreatic cancer.

With more than 50 years of experience in government and business, Bandemer has served as Fort Wayne’s deputy mayor since 2013.

He says while his time in office will be brief, he wants to assure the public that Henry’s agenda and momentum for the city will continue.

“I would leave people’s minds at rest and say the same people are in charge that were doing things all along," he said. "So, that effort will continue.”

Bandemer will only hold the office until the Allen County Democrats caucus in a new mayor to finish out the term Henry was elected to back in November. He says he will not run in that caucus, but would like to serve as deputy mayor again.

Brittany Smith / WBOI News Fort Wayne City Controller Garry Morr embraces Adam Henry, the nephew of late Mayor Tom Henry, before Morr is sworn in as deputy mayor.

The Allen County Democrats have not yet announced when they will hold that caucus. City Controller Garry Morr will serve as Bandemer’s deputy while also continuing on as controller.

Henry served more than 40 years in the Fort Wayne city government, including 20 years representing the third district on the Fort Wayne City Council and more than 16 years as mayor.