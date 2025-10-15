© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Public hearing set for data center permit modification

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
The plans for the Google data center now include four times the number of emergency diesel generators.
screenshot
/
IDEM
The plans for the Google data center now include four times the number of emergency diesel generators.

A public hearing on Google’s request for an additional 142 generators for its southeast Fort Wayne data center has been set.

The public can weigh in on the proposal at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the auditorium at IvyTech Fort Wayne’s Northeast Campus on North Anthony Boulevard.

The proposal will more than quadruple the number of diesel-powered emergency generators on the site of the data center along Adams Center Road.

When the development company working for Google to build it approached the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and local officials in 2024, they asked for 34 emergency generators and one ancillary generator.

In September, the company asked for the increase, as well as an additional 143 fuel tanks, 49 cooling towers and one more fire pump.

Each tank would store 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The plan remains to use the local electrical utility to power the data center unless there is an emergency. Power to that area of Fort Wayne is provided by Indiana Michigan Power.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
