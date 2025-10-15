Public hearing set for data center permit modification

A public hearing on Google’s request for an additional 142 generators for its southeast Fort Wayne data center has been set.

The public can weigh in on the proposal at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the auditorium at IvyTech Fort Wayne’s Northeast Campus on North Anthony Boulevard.

The proposal will more than quadruple the number of diesel-powered emergency generators on the site of the data center along Adams Center Road.

When the development company working for Google to build it approached the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and local officials in 2024, they asked for 34 emergency generators and one ancillary generator.

In September, the company asked for the increase, as well as an additional 143 fuel tanks, 49 cooling towers and one more fire pump.

Each tank would store 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The plan remains to use the local electrical utility to power the data center unless there is an emergency. Power to that area of Fort Wayne is provided by Indiana Michigan Power.