Man in 'life-threatening condition' after third FWPD shooting in just over a month

For the second time in 36 hours, a Fort Wayne Police officer was involved in a shooting.

According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, an officer responded to a disabled vehicle call in the 2000 block of Chartwell Drive on Fort Wayne’s southeast side at roughly 1:13 p.m.

When the officer rendered assistance to the driver, a second “uninvolved subject” began “rapidly” firing a gun.

FWPD said it did not know who the person was shooting at or if a second person was shooting at him.

The officer fired at the gunman and struck him. Police said the gunman was rendered aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital where doctors said he was in life-threatening condition.

FWPD said a potential second gunman has not yet been found. There were no injuries to the officer or any bystanders in the incident.

FWPD detectives are speaking to witnesses, attempting to locate surveillance video and will review body camera and car camera video during the course of the investigation, according to a press release.

This incident is being investigated by the FWPD Internal Affairs Division and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The Indiana State Police will also conduct an internal investigation.

The officer on the scene has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure for officer-involved shooting investigations. This is the third FWPD officer-involved shooting in a little more than a month.