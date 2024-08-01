Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting at PFW

The Allen County Coroner has identified the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus. The deceased is Gawon Kaerey Benson, 31, of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said they were originally looking for Benson because DeKalb County Community Corrections told FWPD he had not returned to their custody. Records show he was there for multiple driving violations, including an OWI and multiple instances of driving with a suspended license.

The coroner ruled Benson’s cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. His death is Allen County’s 22nd homicide of 2024.

FWPD has not yet released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. The FWPD, Purdue Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s office, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office are all investigating this shooting.