Fort Wayne City Council delays funding for downtown Port-a-Loos

The Fort Wayne City Council said it wants more information on the plan for downtown public restrooms before approving funding for them.

The restrooms, commonly known as Port-a-loos, are part of the plan for using $15.3 million in state supplemental local income taxes that Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced three weeks ago.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the council opted not to vote for the $900,000 for the Port-a-Loos, removing the line item from the proposal.

Fort Wayne Deputy Director of Housing and Neighborhood Services Kelly Lundberg said the Port-a-loos would be similar to ones seen in Columbus, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Kalamazoo, Michigan and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She said they will be compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. They’d have a posted phone number to call for assistance if, for example, the Port-a-loo runs out of toilet paper. Lundberg said the plan would be for staff to clean them at least three times a day. There would also be a key in a lockbox for first responders to access the Port-a-loo if there is an emergency inside.

During the presentation, Lundberg said her team has not settled on locations for the Port-a-Loos, which meant organizers do not have installation estimates, a plan to prevent criminal congregation or solid cost estimates overall.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he wants organizers to nail down those details and come back with another proposal.

Ensley made a motion to remove the Port-a-loos line item from the proposal. Councilman Nathan Hartman, R-3rd, seconded the motion, and it passed five to three.

Multiple council members said they want the presenters to return with another proposal for the Port-a-Loos once they’ve addressed council’s concerns.