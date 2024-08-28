© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Fort Wayne City Council delays funding for downtown Port-a-Loos

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published August 28, 2024 at 8:03 PM EDT
A Port-a-loo in Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne planned to install similar models throughout downtown that officials said will closely resemble this.
Photo provided
/
City of Fort Wayne
A Port-a-loo in Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne planned to install similar models throughout downtown that officials said will closely resemble this.

The Fort Wayne City Council said it wants more information on the plan for downtown public restrooms before approving funding for them.

The restrooms, commonly known as Port-a-loos, are part of the plan for using $15.3 million in state supplemental local income taxes that Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced three weeks ago.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the council opted not to vote for the $900,000 for the Port-a-Loos, removing the line item from the proposal.

Fort Wayne Deputy Director of Housing and Neighborhood Services Kelly Lundberg said the Port-a-loos would be similar to ones seen in Columbus, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Kalamazoo, Michigan and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She said they will be compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. They’d have a posted phone number to call for assistance if, for example, the Port-a-loo runs out of toilet paper. Lundberg said the plan would be for staff to clean them at least three times a day. There would also be a key in a lockbox for first responders to access the Port-a-loo if there is an emergency inside.

During the presentation, Lundberg said her team has not settled on locations for the Port-a-Loos, which meant organizers do not have installation estimates, a plan to prevent criminal congregation or solid cost estimates overall.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he wants organizers to nail down those details and come back with another proposal.

Ensley made a motion to remove the Port-a-loos line item from the proposal. Councilman Nathan Hartman, R-3rd, seconded the motion, and it passed five to three.

Multiple council members said they want the presenters to return with another proposal for the Port-a-Loos once they’ve addressed council’s concerns.
Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
