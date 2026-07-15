© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Fort Wayne City Council delays vote on Flock cameras

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 15, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
Flock's license plate-reading cameras have spread around the country. This one sits near Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. City council is evaluating whether to continue their contract with the company.
Brianna Datta-Barrow
/
WBOI News
Flock's license plate-reading cameras have spread around the country. This one sits near Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. City council is evaluating whether to continue their contract with the company.

Fort Wayne City Council is delaying a final vote on extending the contract for the FLOCK surveillance system.

Touted by law enforcement for their help in solving crimes, the license plate readers have come under closer scrutiny in recent months.

In various communities around the country, officials altered or cancelled their contracts because of concerns about potential abuse and sharing of information with other agencies.

In June, council heard from police, prosecutors and Flock officials about the benefits of the cameras. But the public also weighed in with their fears.

Councilman Russ Jehl (R, 2nd) said he had been in conversation with civil liberties groups, law enforcement, peers and the public. While many expressed their support for the system, he said they wanted to have more safeguards in place.

He asked the council to delay the vote again until late August to allow them to codify the Fort Wayne Police Department’s policies, giving the council more oversight.

The vote to hold passed six to one. Councilman Paul Ensley (R, 1st) voted no because Flock is currently operating the cameras without a contract in place.
Tags
Public Safety Flock camerassurveillance camerasCity of Fort WayneFort Wayne City CouncilFort Wayne Police Department
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
Related Content