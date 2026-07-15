Fort Wayne City Council delays vote on Flock cameras

Fort Wayne City Council is delaying a final vote on extending the contract for the FLOCK surveillance system.

Touted by law enforcement for their help in solving crimes, the license plate readers have come under closer scrutiny in recent months.

In various communities around the country, officials altered or cancelled their contracts because of concerns about potential abuse and sharing of information with other agencies.

In June, council heard from police, prosecutors and Flock officials about the benefits of the cameras. But the public also weighed in with their fears.

Councilman Russ Jehl (R, 2nd) said he had been in conversation with civil liberties groups, law enforcement, peers and the public. While many expressed their support for the system, he said they wanted to have more safeguards in place.

He asked the council to delay the vote again until late August to allow them to codify the Fort Wayne Police Department’s policies, giving the council more oversight.

The vote to hold passed six to one. Councilman Paul Ensley (R, 1st) voted no because Flock is currently operating the cameras without a contract in place.