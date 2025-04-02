Special Clyde Theatre events to benefit local Imagination Library

Courtesy/Clyde Theatre Baier and Coyle agree that more than just a good cause, this is an important investment in future generations.

The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Clyde Theatre throughout April to raise funds and awareness for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

The weekly, family-friendly events are scheduled to precede each regular Nashville Thursday offering throughout the month and will feature Dolly's own music delivered by Western Swing Hall-of-famer, Carolyn Martin.

Guests will be encouraged to enroll in the program if they haven’t already, get their pictures taken with a life-size Dolly cutout, and write a letter of thanks to Dolly for her generosity.

Here WBOI’s Julia Meek discusses the importance of the program and what’s in store with the library’s executive director, Susan Baier and Gregg Coyle, executive director of the Clyde Complex.

Event Information:

Nashville Thursdays with Dolly Parton

The Clubroom at the Clyde

1806 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

April 3, 10, 17 and 24

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Free Admission

Find out more information and connect with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at the Allen County Public Library website.

Here is a transcript of their conversation:

Julia Meek: Susan Baier, Gregg Coyle, welcome.

Gregg Coyle: Thanks for having us.

Susan Baier: Thank you so much.

Julia Meek: So, you two are giving new purpose to the Club Room's Nashville Thursdays and quadrupling April's National Library Week designation. Let's start with why this salute to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is so very critical, Susan.

Susan Baier: We launched Imagination Library in Allen County in October of 2024 and it just took off like gangbusters. In December of 2024 our county was the largest growing affiliate program in the entire country. And as of now, we have over 6500 children who are participating in the program.

It is so popular. It is a program where children from birth up until their fifth birthday get a book mailed for free to their home every month from Dolly. And it happens because of the support of local program partners like the Allen County Public Library Foundation.

The program costs approximately $31 a year per child, and we have been continuously fundraising for it. That cost is split between the Library Foundation and its fundraising and the state of Indiana. There is some uncertainty about the future of the state funding from Indiana.

We do know that our First Lady is working very hard on raising funds to support that. In the meantime, we are raising funds locally to make sure that the program can continue to grow.

Julia Meek: It has too, and what a wonderful program. Okay, Gregg, you and the Clyde venues are known for their generosity and community support, hands down. H ow did this particular collaboration come about, and why is it so dear to your own heart?

Gregg Coyle: So, when we heard that there was a need for raising some funds for this and filling the gap to what could potentially be there. You know, we're deep rooted in our community. Whether it's our employees or our customers or our friends, our neighbors, everyone has benefited from this program that I know.

When I mention it, someone tells me how my kid's been doing this since they were born. I know for myself growing up, you know, books are just so important. They're the key to creativity, imagination, to, you know, letting us connect with another world that we never even knew was possible.

And so for us, I can't imagine a better cause. And someone like Dolly, who, you know, we can put a room together, whether it's 10 people, 100 people, 1000 people, 100,000, everyone loves Dolly Parton for the good she does.

So, I always just wake up every day and say, what good can we do today? And that's kind of how that I met Susan, and we had a great conversation, and she knew about our Nashville Thursdays, and it was a pretty simple, easy conversation. we had--said, hey, what can we do to help?

Julia Meek: Obvious conclusion. Now at the Club Room, everything "comes up country" on Nashville Thursdays. So how are you making them all about Dolly and her imagination library?

Gregg Coyle: So, we are going to set up an area where the folks at the library can come and talk about giving out information, let kids see and touch and feel the books, let them sign up for the program.

We have some live music with Carolyn Martin from 5:30 to 7 p.m. We're going to play all Solly songs, whether they're written, performed or "dolly-esque." People can sing along if they like, with her. It's gonna be really fun.

And we'll have a life-size cutout of Dolly that people can take photos with, and we're gonna have a card for people to sign and be able to thank dolly and the people at the Imagination Library that you know, the folks from Fort Wayne and the families from Fort Wayne can say, thank you.

Julia Meek: It's kind of like moving the Imagination scene at the library over to the Club Room in some ways, then, and adding music and all the fun?

Susan Baier: In some ways, yes! It's definitely a program that the community has embraced, and we need the entire community to support it in order to keep it sustainable.

Julia Meek: Good point. And so, in that early bird time slot for this occasion, who do you hope to see there, attending and making the most of your "Hi, Dolly, it's Thursday"?

Susan Baier: I hope to see everybody. We'd love a big crowd to come out and enjoy the music. Of course, there's amazing food and drink at the Club Room. It'll be a good time.

It was an event that I did not have any trouble asking for library staff to come help me. (all laugh) I had plenty of people who said, Sign me up. This is an outreach event that I will be there for.

Julia Meek: I could say, Yeehaw! That's a great, great reception from your own staff. Meanwhile, Gregg, it's a really hot cooking night on Thursdays. You've got great groups every one of those nights, all night through. How about your own regular customers, if they might not even know it's Dolly Night?

Gregg Coyle: Yeah. So, I'm really hoping that we can attract some people that typically this wouldn't intersect into their day or their week, and I think that we can get some new, fresh eyes on it, or get people talking about it.

I know we have a pretty strong core customer base that comes out on Thursdays. They love to dance. They love to kind of sing along and be part of it. So, I think that this is just a great kind of mesh of those things.

And I think when people learn about the good that this program does, you can't help but want to support it.

Julia Meek: And it's such a celebration. You're bringing it to them in such a very, very user friendly way. That's a nice point of this. In the meantime, those letters and photos and thank you notes that you are hoping to amass and send on what collective good might they do, literally?

Susan Baier: It gives the community an opportunity to show their appreciation for Dolly and the Imagination Library. This is the 30th anniversary year of the Imagination Library program, and since its inception, they have mailed out over 200 million books.

And currently, each month they send out about 2 million books. So the impact is truly worldwide. It's amazing to give the community an opportunity to come together, enjoy some great country music and show their appreciation for Dolly Parton.

And if they're so inclined to give a financial donation to help keep the program going here in Allen County for our kids.

Julia Meek: Really keep the cause going. It is a worthy cause. And what would you say to someone who might say, well, what good is one book gonna do? What good IS one book gonna do?

Susan Baier: That's an excellent question. One book can change the world for a child. It is so critically important for children to have access to books in those early years, so then when they get to kindergarten, they enter ready to learn to read.

And yes, children can come to the library to check out books, but we do know that some families have difficulty getting to the library. Also, it's so important to have a home library. And what's so special about this program, the books are mailed to the children every month.

The book comes with a label that has the child's name on it, so it's a piece of mail for the child. And it also comes with special tips for the parents and caregivers on how to interact with their child with that particular book. So, it really allows that child to have a home library and just creates this print rich environment for the child at home that will serve them well as they enter school.

Julia Meek: That's just absolutely fantastic. And this is all a wonderful reflection on that street cred that Dolly and her Imagination Library have established with this program. Can you measure the success through your system?

Susan Baier: We can. So, we started out with such great results. I think the community had wanted this for so long. Before we even launched, we had over 1000 children on the waiting list.

So as soon as we turned it on, we were just flooded with registrations, and within the first four months of the program, we were already at that 6000 mark for children. There are about 25,000 eligible children in Allen County, so we still have some room there.

But the head Imagination, Library people and our peers are just amazed at how quickly we have amassed a following to this, how quickly we've achieved success right out of the gate. We're just thrilled, and then it's thanks to our community.

Julia Meek: Yes, and also that desire to continue it at this time.

Susan Baier: It's critical.

Julia Meek: And the whole overarching cause here, education, literacy, kids, empowerment, especially, all are taking a hit in this difficult year. What are the best steps to turn it around for all of us, do you think?

Susan Baier: I think to make sure that all of our children have a chance to succeed in life, we all need to come together as a community. We can all do our part in different ways.

Obviously, we have our amazing school system, we have teachers, we have parents and caregivers and faith organizations and community nonprofits and even somebody coming with a $5 donation.

That really helps. It takes all of us together to make that collective effort to invest in our children and in our future.

Gregg Coyle: You know, I think we can have more than just a good cause, this is an investment in future. You know, these are the kids that are going to be adults real fast, and the more prepared they are when they get to school to be ready for, you know what they're going to face.

It's just incredible, you know? And I think dolly said it best, you can't get enough books in kid's hands, right?

Susan Baier: I absolutely agree! (all chuckle)

Julia Meek: That's good old Dolly. She usually has the practical last word and best words!

Susan Baier: She does!

Julia Meek: And Gregg, you are very clever at finding the perfect way to throw a party with a message. You have that knack. What is it about this solution to this problem that likely will resonate most with everyone involved?

Gregg Coyle: A sense of community here. I think that all of us...it's great to think that someone else is going to fix or change something. I think each of us can look at ourselves and say, what can I do?

And I think everybody that sees this opportunity, and it's not a problem, it's an opportunity that we have, is to look and say, how can I help? What can I do? Because we have friends, we have neighbors, we have relatives, all of us have somebody that we know that this can impact in a really meaningful way.

Susan Baier: And I would say, chips make chunks. Even if you don't feel that you can give that much, the smallest donation collectively makes a huge difference.

Julia Meek: Another great point and proved all the time, besides the fact this is just so much fun.

Gregg Coyle: Yes, we love fun, right? (all laugh)

Susan Baier: We need a lot more fun in this world!

Gregg Coyle: Yes!

Julia Meek: Especially in the name of literacy and reading and everything else that is already wonderful in this world and in a city like ours that cares so much and goes about things in such creative ways!

Susan Baier: It brings a lot of our favorites together, for sure.

Gregg Coyle: Yes, and especially music. You know, music has such a great way of pulling people together. And country music, especially.

Julia Meek: Amen, and Dolly is the queen of that dynasty. (all chuckle)

Susan Baier: The literal queen!

Julia Meek: Yes, she is. If we take a look at the community around us, it has long supported and loved its County Library. It's a Carnegie Library, in fact. What does that say about the spirit you are calling on now to turn this situation around within or for your library, Susan?

Susan Baier: So, I've worked in a lot of libraries at this point in my career, and I can truly say I have never worked in a community that had such a love and appreciation for reading and literacy in books.

This is a reading community. This is a community that values the power of the written word, so it's just been phenomenal to see everyone come together to make sure that everybody has that opportunity, including our tiniest citizens.

I noticed that we had one child register for the Imagination Library. Her parents registered her on the day she was born. Thinking of all the things that are going on the day a child is born, and they thought to register their child for this program. What a gift and what an emphasis on the importance of reading to a child's future success.

Julia Meek: Indeed. And Greg, you have worked in a lot of great venues and cities. How would you say Fort Wayne compares to similar areas in its community spirit, honestly?

Gregg Coyle: People rally together for so many great things around here. When there's a need, people jump in and help, and people jump in and get things done. And I think that this is no different.

Julia Meek: And as we do continue through these tough times with slogans like "Fort Wayne, the city that saved itself," goals like becoming the next big music city in the country. How do crusades like this speak to our spirit and tenacity, would you say?

Susan Baier: I think we're a city that can come together and get things done. And we all come from different walks of life, different experiences.

We may have different beliefs on certain issues, but we come together for the collective good of our community, and particularly when it comes to our children. So, it's just really encouraging to see.

Julia Meek: In that case, besides supporting April's upcoming Nashville Thursdays with Dolly, all of them, what one easy thing can everyone out there listening do to support this cause?

Susan Baier: Everyone listening can go to the ACPL website. At acpl.info, you'll find information on the Imagination Library.

There's information on how to register children, there's information on how to make a donation, and anybody who would like to share that information in their own social networks, we would really appreciate that.

Anything they can do to help us get the word out about this program, whether it's getting children signed up and or giving donations to make it sustainable.

Julia Meek: Thank you for that. And though I rarely ever ask anyone in an arts interview their favorites, because there's many favorites in every variety, and everybody has multiple favorites, I'm going to ask you both, do you have a favorite Dolly song?

Susan Baier: I do, Julia, and that could be its own episode. But in the interest of brevity, my very favorite is Tennessee Homesick Blues.

Julia Meek: Great choice. Gregg?

Gregg Coyle: Oh, mine would be Apple Jack or Nine to Five. Those are kind of tied for me.

Julia Meek: Then I hope those each are going to be featured by the great Carolyn Martin in these special hour-and-a-half sessions that precede each Nashville Thursday in the month of April.

And bottom line and last question, why should everyone want to support this? Besides simply being the right thing to do, what's in this for all of us together?

Gregg Coyle: I think any time that we can spark curiosity, spark creativity and have a sense of community, that's half the battle, right there.

Julia Meek: Susan?

Susan Baier: We're building a future together, and that is done through investing in children and making sure that children have access to books in those early years.

It truly sets them up for a successful future in school and in life. So, this is something that is really a building block for the future of our community.

Julia Meek: Susan Baier is executive director of the Allen County Public Library, and Gregg Coyle, Executive Director of the Clyde Theatre complex. Thank you so much for sharing your story of this wonderful endeavor, you two. Have a great month of April.

Gregg Coyle: Thanks for having us.

Susan Baier: Thank you so much.

Links to additional coverage about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library can be found below.