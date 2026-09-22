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Funayūrei delivers genre‑bending synthwave set at Live and Local at The Landing

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
Funayūrei's Rob Parker and Mandy Kawa perform at season two of WBOI's Live and Local at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Funayūrei's Rob Parker and Mandy Kawa perform at season two of WBOI's Live and Local at the Landing.

Fort Wayne duo Funayūrei, vocalist Mandy Kawa and multi‑instrumentalist Rob Parker, brought their cinematic, synth‑driven sound to Live and Local at The Landing, giving a performance that blended nostalgia, vulnerability, and dance‑floor energy.

The duo has carved out a sound that is hard to put in one box, pulling from ’80s and ’90s atmospheric synth sounds, video‑game soundtracks, and inspiration from artists like The Cure, Janet Jackson, and Depeche Mode. Their set showcased the influences behind their new EP Before You Bloom, displaying an eclectic mix that came alive on stage.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local once again showcased some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. These concerts take place the last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 p.m.

2026 Performance Schedule

Their performance marked another standout moment in the 2026 Live and Local at The Landing season, made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

Season two of Live and Local takes place in downtown Fort Wayne at The Landing.
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Season two of Live and Local takes place in downtown Fort Wayne at The Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Local synthwave duo "Funayūrei" performs at Season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at the Landing.
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Local synthwave duo "Funayūrei" performs at Season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Funayūrei's Rob Parker sets the synth groove for the evening.
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Funayūrei's Rob Parker sets the synth groove for the evening.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Funayūrei's vocalist Mandy Kawa sings to the crowd at the Landing.
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Funayūrei's vocalist Mandy Kawa sings to the crowd at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Community members enjoy a fun evening with giant bubbles at the Landing.
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Community members enjoy a fun evening with giant bubbles at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
The crowd enjoys a warm evening of community and music.
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The crowd enjoys a warm evening of community and music.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

Funayūrei showcases their talents and original music at the Landing.
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Funayūrei showcases their talents and original music at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Concertgoers relaxing and enjoying the original local music of the evening.
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Concertgoers relaxing and enjoying the original local music of the evening.
Community members enjoy a fun evening with giant bubbles at the Landing.
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Community members enjoy a fun evening with giant bubbles at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Children play and dance to Funayūrei's music on a warm summer evening at the Landing.
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Children play and dance to Funayūrei's music on a warm summer evening at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
An incredible juggling performance at the Landing.
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An incredible juggling performance at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
WBOI Board member and Vice chair, Audrey Van Gilder, shows up to support local talent and enjoy an evening of community at the Landing.
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WBOI Board member and Vice chair, Audrey Van Gilder, shows up to support local talent and enjoy an evening of community at the Landing.
Music, laughter, and community fills the landing during Funayūrei's performance.
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Music, laughter, and community fills the landing during Funayūrei's performance.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
A father and daughter enjoy a stroll through the landing while hearing original music by Funayūrei.
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A father and daughter enjoy a stroll through the landing while hearing original music by Funayūrei.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
A family shows up to support local music and enjoy an evening of community at the Landing.
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A family shows up to support local music and enjoy an evening of community at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Children play and dance to Funayūrei's music on a warm summer evening at the Landing.
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Children play and dance to Funayūrei's music on a warm summer evening at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Concertgoers enjoy an original set by local duo Funayūrei.
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Concertgoers enjoy an original set by local duo Funayūrei.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Smiles from the hard-working Heartland Sings team.
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Smiles from the hard-working Heartland Sings team.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Concertgoers enjoy an original set by local duo Funayūrei.
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Concertgoers enjoy an original set by local duo Funayūrei.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Community members show up to support local music at the Landing.
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Community members show up to support local music at the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Audience members enjoying local music on a summer evening.
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Audience members enjoying local music on a summer evening.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Funayūrei's Mandy Kawa and Rob Parker bring their cinematic, synth‑driven sound to Live and Local at The Landing.
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Funayūrei's Mandy Kawa and Rob Parker bring their cinematic, synth‑driven sound to Live and Local at The Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.

Funayūrei Performs “Before You Bloom” | WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing
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Arts & Culture Live and Local at the LandingFunayūrei
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow