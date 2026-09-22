Funayūrei delivers genre‑bending synthwave set at Live and Local at The Landing

Fort Wayne duo Funayūrei, vocalist Mandy Kawa and multi‑instrumentalist Rob Parker, brought their cinematic, synth‑driven sound to Live and Local at The Landing, giving a performance that blended nostalgia, vulnerability, and dance‑floor energy.

The duo has carved out a sound that is hard to put in one box, pulling from ’80s and ’90s atmospheric synth sounds, video‑game soundtracks, and inspiration from artists like The Cure, Janet Jackson, and Depeche Mode. Their set showcased the influences behind their new EP Before You Bloom, displaying an eclectic mix that came alive on stage.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local once again showcased some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. These concerts take place the last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 p.m.

2026 Performance Schedule

Their performance marked another standout moment in the 2026 Live and Local at The Landing season, made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

1 of 22 — 413A6525.jpg Season two of Live and Local takes place in downtown Fort Wayne at The Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 2 of 22 — 413A6469.jpg Local synthwave duo "Funayūrei" performs at Season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 3 of 22 — 413A6479.jpg Funayūrei's Rob Parker sets the synth groove for the evening. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 4 of 22 — 413A6491.jpg Funayūrei's vocalist Mandy Kawa sings to the crowd at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 5 of 22 — 413A6580.jpg Community members enjoy a fun evening with giant bubbles at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 6 of 22 — 413A6670.jpg The crowd enjoys a warm evening of community and music. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI



7 of 22 — 413A6658.jpg Funayūrei showcases their talents and original music at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 8 of 22 — 413A6656.jpg Concertgoers relaxing and enjoying the original local music of the evening. 9 of 22 — 413A6532.jpg Community members enjoy a fun evening with giant bubbles at the Landing.

Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 10 of 22 — 413A6663.jpg Children play and dance to Funayūrei's music on a warm summer evening at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 11 of 22 — 413A6611.jpg An incredible juggling performance at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 12 of 22 — 413A6602.jpg WBOI Board member and Vice chair, Audrey Van Gilder, shows up to support local talent and enjoy an evening of community at the Landing. 13 of 22 — 413A6666.jpg Music, laughter, and community fills the landing during Funayūrei's performance. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 14 of 22 — 413A6672.jpg A father and daughter enjoy a stroll through the landing while hearing original music by Funayūrei. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 15 of 22 — 413A6661.jpg A family shows up to support local music and enjoy an evening of community at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 16 of 22 — 413A6674.jpg Children play and dance to Funayūrei's music on a warm summer evening at the Landing.

Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 17 of 22 — 413A6683.jpg Concertgoers enjoy an original set by local duo Funayūrei. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 18 of 22 — 413A6680.jpg Smiles from the hard-working Heartland Sings team. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 19 of 22 — 413A6690.jpg Concertgoers enjoy an original set by local duo Funayūrei. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 20 of 22 — 413A6694.jpg Community members show up to support local music at the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 21 of 22 — 413A6698.jpg Audience members enjoying local music on a summer evening. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 22 of 22 — 413A6704.jpg Funayūrei's Mandy Kawa and Rob Parker bring their cinematic, synth‑driven sound to Live and Local at The Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.