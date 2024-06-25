© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
New FWCS board member sworn in

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT
FWCS
/
Photo provided

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board swore in new school board member Antonette “Toni” Payne at its meeting Monday night.

A local attorney, Payne was unanimously selected to fill the District 4 seat last week. That seat was vacated by Rohli Booker, who resigned to fill now-Mayor Sharon Tucker’s seat on Fort Wayne’s City Council.

Tucker resigned her council seat after she was selected to succeed Mayor Tom Henry after his passing earlier this year.

Booker was elected in 2022 to a four-year term in District 4 after being appointed to the board in 2020, according to a release from FWCS.

Four candidates had run for the open school board seat.

In selecting Payne, board members praised her involvement in the schools, as well as her qualifications and recommendations.
Tags
Education local newsRohli BookerFWCSFort Wayne Community Schools
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
