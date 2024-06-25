New FWCS board member sworn in

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board swore in new school board member Antonette “Toni” Payne at its meeting Monday night.

A local attorney, Payne was unanimously selected to fill the District 4 seat last week. That seat was vacated by Rohli Booker, who resigned to fill now-Mayor Sharon Tucker’s seat on Fort Wayne’s City Council.

Tucker resigned her council seat after she was selected to succeed Mayor Tom Henry after his passing earlier this year.

Booker was elected in 2022 to a four-year term in District 4 after being appointed to the board in 2020, according to a release from FWCS.

Four candidates had run for the open school board seat.

In selecting Payne, board members praised her involvement in the schools, as well as her qualifications and recommendations.