Unhoused man identified as person fatally shot by FWPD last week

A 58-year-old unhoused man was identified as the person fatally shot by Fort Wayne Police Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at 1527 Wells St. just before 2:00 that morning. When police entered the home, they encountered an adult male.

According to a release from the Allen County Coroner’s Office, that man has been identified as 58-year-old John Edward McCloud.

His death was ruled the 31st homicide for Allen County in 2024. The cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is a homicide–police action shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

McCloud’s death was the third fatality in a string of five police-action shootings around Fort Wayne since June.

The names of the officer or officers involved in Friday’s shooting have not yet been released, nor has any body camera footage.

In June, 22-year-old Linzell Parhm was fatally shot by Officer Mason Wills during a traffic stop. In body camera footage released by the department, Wills orders Parhm to keep his hands on the dashboard of the car, but Parhm appears to be struggling to comply. A Draco AK-47-style pistol was found on the floor of the car at his feet.

Then, on July 30, FWPD responded to a report of a man who had escaped from DeKalb County Community Corrections' custody. Gawon Kaerey Benson, 31 was located on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne and was reportedly armed. Body camera footage showed police ordering him to drop a gun seen in his hand. He was fatally shot by Officer Jason Fuhrman. A note suggesting "suicide by cop" was found in Benson's pocket, police said.

Less than 36 hours later, a man opened fire while an officer investigating a reported disabled vehicle on Chartwell Drive. That man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by police.

In early June, a FWPD officer suffered injuries and 20-year-old Zar Mi Myint was shot after police responded to a burglary call in the 4700 block of Holton Avenue. Myint reportedly opened fire on police with a fully-automatic handgun.

Friday's shooting remains under investigation.